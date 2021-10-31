Cable car crashes in northern Czech Republic, killing 1

PRAGUE (AP) — A cable car has crashed in northern Czech Republic, killing one person. The head of the regional government said one of the cable car’s two cabins crashed to the ground on Sunday afternoon and the staff person who was the only onboard was killed. Rescuers say none of the 15 people from the second cabin were injured. It was reportedly the first such accident involving the Czech Republic’s oldest cable car, which dates to 1933. Operated by Czech Railways, it leads almost to the top of Jested Mountain, near the city of Liberec. The crash took place the day before the cable car was scheduled to undergo a planned two-week maintenance.