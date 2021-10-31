CERT holds traveling “Trunk-or-Treat” event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Founded over the summer, Rochester's Community Engagement Response Team (CERT) brought trick-or-treating to multiple neighborhoods on Sunday.

More commonly known for their efforts in Rochester's downtown area, the group spent Halloween traveling to over a dozen different apartment complexes, delivering candy to children living in them.

The idea behind these efforts is giving all children a Halloween celebration they deserve.

"We wanna make sure that all the children of Rochester get a Halloween experience. Some of the kids don't have an older brother or older sister to take them trick-or-treating, or can't get into some of the churches or a different organizations that might have a trunk-or-treat party. We want to bring the trunks to the children," said CERT co-founder Bud Whitehorn. "We meet the needs of the community. And, one of the needs is to remember, sometimes, some kids get left out of certain things."

CERT visited more than a dozen apartment complexes and buildings.