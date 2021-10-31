Chilly conditions Halloween night; Below normal temps settle in for start of the week

There are no tricks about our weather this Halloween evening, as spooky and quiet conditions are ahead for our region tonight. You'll want to have an extra layer on while you're our trick-or-treating this evening as temperatures will be in the low 40s with west winds around 10-15 mph around sunset. By 9 pm, temperatures will be in the upper 30s with west winds around 10 mph. A few clouds are still possible overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s with decreasing winds at 5-10 mph.

Below normal temperatures kick off the start of the week with high pressure slowly taking control of the Upper Midwest. Monday will see high temperatures in the low 40s with breezy northwest winds at 10-15 mph and partly sunny skies. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the coldest days of this week as afternoon temperatures will hover near 40 degrees both days with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm towards more seasonal temperatures by the late week with continued dry and sunny weather. Thursday will see highs in the mid-40s with mainly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees by Friday and Saturday with widespread sunshine and the low 50s on Sunday.