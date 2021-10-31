Dak down: Cowboys keep Prescott (calf) inactive vs. Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have decided to hold quarterback Dak Prescott out of their game at Minnesota. He strained his right calf muscle two weeks ago on the touchdown pass in overtime to beat New England. Cooper Rush gets his first career start with the Cowboys determined to avoid another long-term absence for their starting quarterback. Prescott against the Patriots became the first player in Cowboys history with four straight games with three or more touchdown passes. The 27-year-old Rush has appeared in six career games in mop-up duty. He has attempted just three passes. Those all came as a rookie in 2017.