Ex-UN climate chief doesn’t see Paris-type moment in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The woman who engineered the Paris agreement six years ago doesn’t expect the United Nations climate conference that just started in Glasgow to end with the same kind of big landmark. But she says she’s confidant that failure is not in the cards either. Christiana Figueres is the former executive secretary of the U.N.’s climate change program. She says the negotiations leading to the two-week conference in Scotland haven’t progressed enough to reach the U.N.’s goals of cutting global greenhouse emissions in half from current levels and securing $100 billion a year in climate aid from rich nations to poor ones. But she says that’s OK because progress still is being made.