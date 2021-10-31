Holy Cross Lutheran Church’s annual Trunk-or-Treat returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After a one year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rochester's Holy Cross Lutheran Church brought back its Trunk-or-Treat event.

Families showed up, many of them wearing themed costumes, to participate in games at each trunk, in addition to getting candy from all of the vendors.

"It's really neat to have people here tonight because we weren't able to do the event last year. We've had a really great turnout tonight, which I think is a tremendous blessing. I think people just want to get outside and be in their neighborhood and have some fun instead of being locked up in their houses," said pastor Jeff Niederstadt.

This is the third year the church hosted a Trunk-or-Treat.