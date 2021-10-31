Mexican journalist dies from wounds; 2nd slain in week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An international journalism group says a Mexican news photographer has died in a hospital two days after shot in Acapulco. Alfredo Cardoso was the second Mexican journalist to be slain during the week. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said Cardoso’s family had confirmed he died Sunday in Acapulco. Journalism groups say Cardoso was taken from his home Friday by armed men. Prosecutors say he was found later that day sitting on a city street with gunshot wounds. On Thursday, reporter Fredy López Arévalo was shot to death when he arrived at his home in San Cristobal de las Casas in Mexico’s southern Chiapas state.