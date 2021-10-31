New framework bolsters Biden’s hand as climate summit begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to a United Nations climate conference Monday energized by a new legislative framework that would be the largest action ever taken by the United States to address climate change. The $555 billion plan for climate spending is the centerpiece of a sweeping domestic policy package Biden and congressional Democrats presented ahead of the climate meeting in Glasgow, Scotland. While uncertain to pass in a closely divided Congress, the framework has reassured Democrats and environmental leaders that a president who has made climate action a key focus of his administration won’t arrive in Glasgow empty-handed.