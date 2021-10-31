One decorated Halloween house is giving back

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One of the most decorated houses in Rochester is also raising a lot of money for food banks.

On 51st Street NW, trick-or-treaters lined the sidewalks to see the many statues and blowup decorations the home had to offer. On that sidewalk as well, there was a box for money, with all of the proceeds going to Channel One food bank.

Each year for Halloween, the homeowners raise thousands of dollars to channel one through their home décor and the crowd it draws.

One of the homeowners says they've raised $3,400 this year already.

"We thought if we had this many people coming to one spot, you know, why don't we have a community response? And hunger is always one of those things that needs to be addressed, and so we looked at channel one as a partner, and we've been with them ever since, and now we get maybe 2,000 kids a night for Halloween," said homeowner Mike Boyer.

The house's decorations stay up for a month. They were set up first on Oct. 3, and will be taken down on Nov. 3.