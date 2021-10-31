Orlando takes on Minnesota on 4-game skid

Orlando Magic (1-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four straight games.

Minnesota finished 23-49 overall a season ago while going 13-23 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

Orlando went 21-51 overall with a 10-26 record on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 21.8 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: day to day (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.