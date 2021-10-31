Paid leave’s demise tough on backers in Manchin’s home state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Supporters of a proposal to provide paid family medical leave are dealing with another disappointment in Sen. Joe Manchin’s home state of West Virginia. Jessi Garman was looking to get a job and also have a third child. But doing both at the same time doesn’t seem feasible now that the plan is being torpedoed by Manchin’s opposition. The leave proposal was was part of President Joe Biden’s social spending package. State activists say they are still working on Manchin, however, and one pro-leave group planned to rent an airplane and fly a banner over one of his political fundraisers this weekend.