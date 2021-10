ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester seasonal parking begins Monday.

Alternate side street parking is required from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day, regardless of weather. Parking is allowed on the side of the street with even house numbers when the calendar date is even. When the calendar date is odd, parking is allowed on the odd house number street.

The city wide requirement ends April 1. For more information, click here.