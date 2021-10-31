Skip to Content

Rochester firefighters help neighboring city identify unknown substance

10:07 pm Minnesota NewsTop Stories

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Fire Department helped with a bomb threat situation in Faribault Saturday.

The Rochester Chemical Assessment Team (CAT) helped identify an unknown substance which was involved in a bomb threat through the State Fire Marshal's Office. The team responded to the scene at 404 6th Street NW in Faribault at 2:10 p.m.

While the Rochester CAT crew was not able to determine the exact chemicals, firefighters did find out it was not an explosive hazard.

No one was hurt in the incident.

