Rochester firefighters help neighboring city identify unknown substance

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Fire Department helped with a bomb threat situation in Faribault Saturday.

The Rochester Chemical Assessment Team (CAT) helped identify an unknown substance which was involved in a bomb threat through the State Fire Marshal's Office. The team responded to the scene at 404 6th Street NW in Faribault at 2:10 p.m.

While the Rochester CAT crew was not able to determine the exact chemicals, firefighters did find out it was not an explosive hazard.

No one was hurt in the incident.