Trains collide after England derailment; injuries reported

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say two passenger trains collided after one of them derailed in the southern English city of Salisbury. Network Rail said the rear carriage of a passenger train derailed on Sunday after “striking an object” as it approached the station about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of London. The derailment “knocked out all of the signaling in the area,” and a second train then collided with the derailed one. The railway company says, “There are reports of injuries, and the emergency services are on site along with railway first responders.” It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured. British media reported that all passengers were evacuated and the injuries were believed minor.