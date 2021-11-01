21-story building under construction in Nigeria collapses

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Witnesses say a 21-story building under construction in Nigeria’s largest city has collapsed, possibly trapping dozens of workers under the rubble. Construction worker Eric Tetteh said the teams were waiting for an excavator to arrive at the site on Monday when the building suddenly crumbled into a heap of debris. He estimated that about 100 people were working there at the time. It was not immediately known what caused the high rise to collapse, but such incidents are often attributed to poor construction work by private developers. Observers say enforcement of building code regulations in Nigeria is also weak.