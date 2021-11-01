A cold and dry start to November

The month of November will start off a little different than October. Temperatures were at or above average through the first 14 days of October. Overall, Rochester had 22 out of the 31 days with above-average high temperatures. October was fairly dry, precipitation totals were nearly 1" below average for the month.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll see a slow warming trend through the week with highs returning to the upper 40s and lower 50s by Friday. Conditions this weekend should be pretty nice! Highs will be in the middle and lower 50s with sunny skies.

Rain chances will be extremely limited for the next 7-10 days. Dry conditions are expected through the weekend with our next weather-maker potentially not impacting the upper Midwest until the middle of next week. Remember our average first measurable snowfall is November 4th and I don't see any measurable snowfall in our near future!

Nick