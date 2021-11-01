Access to voted for disabled generally good in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Those who monitor voting access for people with disabilities say Minnesota generally does a good job on the issue, but the state’s is not without challenges. Minnesota Council on Disability ADA Director David Fenley says while barriers still persist, Minnesota provides good general access for voters with different disabilities. Polling stations are equipped with an accessible voting machine for people with vision impairments, with many counties using an electronic ballot marker machine called AutoMARK. The website of a new Minnesota-based organization called Able to Vote connects staff to people who need assistance finding transportation to the polls, coming up with a voting plan or reporting an accessibility barrier.