Amid US sanctions, Huawei highlights uses for 5G technology

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Huawei Technologies Co. is gearing up to provide smart services and 5G technology to industries such as healthcare for new revenue streams that might offset the damage to its smartphone business from U.S. sanctions. In the southern city of Guangzhou, the company teamed up with a Chinese hospital to equip it with 5G technology and more than 10,000 smart devices that can collect and transmit real-time health data from patients to doctors and nurses to improve patient care. Although 5G is expected to transform many industries, experts say the technologies involved need to be more cost-effective to be widely used.