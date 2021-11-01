Arizona high court to consider case blocking school mask ban

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court is set to hear an appeal of a ruling that found new laws banning schools from requiring masks and a series of other measures were unconstitutional. Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants the court to overturn that ruling at Tuesday’s hearing. If he wins, provisions in state budget legislation including the ban on school mask requirements will be allowed to take effect. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper sided with education groups that argued the bills were packed with policy items unrelated to the budget. Lawyers for the Arizona School Boards Association and other groups that sued say Cooper relied on well-settled law to find that it was unconstitutional.