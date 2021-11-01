Athlete of the Week – Malakye Parker, Goodhue Football

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) - Malakye Parker has had his name called a lot this season.

“It feels good, Poncy he likes me, I like him we work pretty good together I feel like,” Malakye Parker said.

Goodhue Head Coach Tony Poncelet likes him so much he gave him 42 carries in the Wildcats section semifinal win.

“Malakye’s a horse and he prepared himself well for this season coming in. He played a little bit as a freshman and then a lot as a sophomore and know he’s a junior and we’re leaning on him a little bit,” Poncelet said.

Those carries led to a 300 yard, 3 touchdown performance.

“I was sore after the first two days, but I’m feeling good right now,” Parker said.

“He had a lot of carries and I think he had more left in him because he was still smiling after the game and helping put equipment away. He’s taking contact well and not a lot of people have gotten a clean shot on him because he’s so quick,” Poncelet said

.Even when people do get a shot, Parker has not been easy to bring down a style he’s taken from NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“I think after our first contact we can both keep going and get that another 20 yards or so,” Parker said.

However, he’s more than just power, he has speed too.

“If I get through the secondary I don’t think there’s very many people who can are gonna catch me so nope that’s my answer,” Parker said.

Its that combo that has him at the center of everything the Wildcats do.

“He’s a perfect fit in our offense and as the year went on he’s gotten better and better. His vision, he’s finishing runs better, he’s more comfortable, he knows where to be and when and his numbers have just shot up in the last few weeks. He’s on a great wave right now,” Poncelet said.

A wave that Goodhue hopes to ride all the way to state.

“I feel like I’m ready, I feel like my offensive line is ready. We’re a bunch of dawgs so we’re bring a powerhouse,” Parker said.