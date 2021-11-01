Audra McDonald eyes Broadway again in Adrienne Kennedy play

NEW YORK (AP) — Audra McDonald is going from host of the Tony Awards to another stage role. The six-time Tony-winner will return to Broadway in the play “Ohio State Murders” by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Dates and the creative team will be announced later. The play takes the form of a lecture given by the character Suzanne Alexander, a well-known African American writer who has accepted an invitation to return to her alma mater, Ohio State University, to talk about her work. Kennedy will make her Broadway debut with this production at age 90.