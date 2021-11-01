Biden backs Ohio Rep. Allison Russo in race for US House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden has thrown his political weight behind two-term Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, who faces a Trump-backed Republican in Tuesday’s race for an open central Ohio congressional seat. The Democratic president’s endorsement Monday came as his party is seeing its best chance in years in the sprawling, Republican-leaning 15th Congressional District. Russo, a public health policy consultant, faces Republican Mike Carey, a long-time coal lobbyist, for the seat formerly held by GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. Biden said Russo’s life circumstances make her best for the job. Former Republican President Donald Trump called Carey’s record “all good.”