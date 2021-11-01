COVID vaccine for younger kids already being packed, shipped

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the Biden administration is already assembling and shipping millions of doses for children ages 5-11. This as officials anticipate a green light from federal vaccine advisers. The first shots could go into kids’ arms by midweek. On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to younger children. The Food and Drug Administration already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults. After CDC advisers make their recommendations, agency director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will give the final order. The U.S. has enough vaccine for all 28 million children in the age bracket.