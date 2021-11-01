Skip to Content

No rush: Caution with Dak yields Cowboys win with backup QB

12:59 am Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys took their decision on Dak Prescott all the way up the last hours before their game at Minnesota. They ultimately opted for a dose of midseason caution with their franchise quarterback’s strained right calf muscle. Cooper Rush made it clear why that was the wise move. Rush’s first NFL start produced a statement win for the surging Cowboys. The fifth-year backup passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns to lead a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on the road in the league’s showcase game on national television.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content