Germany: over 5,000 migrant arrivals from Belarus in October

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have registered more than 5,000 unauthorized border crossings last month by people who had arrived from Belarus. This represents a significant pickup in the number of people arriving through a new and politically sensitive migration route. Federal police said on Monday that October saw 5,285 unauthorized entries “with a connection to Belarus.” That contrasts sharply with the 1,903 arrivals recorded in September, bringing the total so far this year to 7,832. Last weekend alone, 597 people who entered illegally from Belarus were found on the German side of the border with Poland.

