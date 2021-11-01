GOING VIRAL: Rochester woman shares positive experience during Mayo visit, thousands respond

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester woman is going viral for sharing her experience at Mayo Clinic.

"It was such a meaningful thing for me," Mayo Clinic patient Melissa Stone said. "After having so many procedures over the past 10 years where I have felt really exposed."

Stone is a Muslim woman -- and while she is used to hospital visits, she experienced something new Friday.

"I think that was one of the things that was so nice about it," she said. "I didn't ask for anything at all. It was so completely normal. The nurse just brought it along with the hospital gown and everything else."

Along with clothes to change into for her MRI, Melissa Stone was given a disposable hijab. "I was just absolutely blown away by it," Stone said.

"I was just absolutely blown away by it," she said. "The first thing I did when the nurse left so I could change was I pulled out my phone to take photos and video because I wanted to share it with some of my friends online. So they could know it even existed -- because I didn't."

Stone tweeted an image of herself wearing the hijab, saying: "Never tell me there's a better hospital than Mayo, because I won't believe it."

"I thought, oh, this might be nice for a handful of people to see and get it out to a couple of folks," Stone said.

After a full day of procedures and testing, Stone went home to sleep. When she woke up, she was viral.

"I had no idea. This was way beyond the best possibility," she said.

Stone received messages from technicians in other states, asking how they can get something similar at their hospital. Others were sharing her post with hospital managers or Facebook groups.

"The impact is really amazing and far beyond what I could have dreamt of," Stone continued.

Mayo Clinic employees are in awe of her story.

"I've been driving so much inspiration from the message that was shared from our patient at Mayo," Mayo Clinic Office of Equity, Inclusion and Diversity Medical Director Dr. Anjali Bhagra said. "It just brings me tremendous joy and reinforcement and huge inspiration to continue the work that's happening at Mayo."

As it turns out, the hospital has offered disposable hijabs to patients who want them since Dec. 2018.

"At the end of the day, I think all of us within healthcare want to help our patients," Bhagra said. "When we hear from our patients on what is working, that's a no-brainer."

She says meeting patients' needs and making people of all different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities feel comfortable at the hospital is something Mayo Clinic deliberately focuses on.

"I would say there is a very explicit and deliberate focus on this. This is not happening on the side. I think we call it out in everything we do," Bhagra said. "At least that's our goal. To call out human experiences, diverse human backgrounds and diversity of whys to reach everyone, because one size does not fit all."

Bhagra adds that as Mayo is a learning hospital, and accurately serving diverse communities is something staff and students spend time on in a variety of ways. Bhagra said staff work with an inclusion app, and also have an entire training on cultural advocacy and inclusion to learn and enforce about different cultures.

"Our goal is to not only be culturally confident but culturally humble," she said. "And I think that stands out in the example shared by our patient."

Stone adds that Muslim women aren't the only people who would benefit from disposable hijab. Other populations like Orthodox Jewish women who cover their hair, Sike men who wear turbans, even patients with alopecia or head wounds, scaring that would normally choose to cover would also benefit. She believes that if more hospitals offered something like this, it would make people more comfortable and not avoid medical care that they need.

At last check, Stone's tweet had more than 161,000 likes.