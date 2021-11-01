Heating up: World leaders take center stage at climate talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — More than 130 world leaders will grab center stage Monday and Tuesday in international climate negotiations in Glasgow. From U.S. President Joe Biden to Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan more than half of the planet’s heads of state and government will kick off two weeks of climate talks. It’s designed to set the talks in the right direction with big ideas and give-and-take and then leave the negotiations over how to slow intensifying global warming to government officials. A former UN climate chief says that leaders-first process was one of the keys to the 2015 Paris agreement working.