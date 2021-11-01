Iowa school district considers mascot name change after letter from tribe

MASON CITY, Iowa. (KTTC) -- Across the country, sports teams are changing their Native American-themed mascots and logos. Now, the Meskwaki Tribe is calling on more than 60 schools in Iowa, including Mason City, to change their school mascots.

Monday night the school board decided it will be voting on if the district should change its mascot. The board will be voting at the next meeting on November 15.

The Mason City Mohawks are just one of the 66 schools being asked by the Meskwaki Tribe to change their mascot. It's a mascot Mason City has used for nearly a century.

"This name brings much pride to tens of thousands of alumni in the last century. We’re closing in on having Mohawks as our mascot for 100 years,” Mason City teacher and coach Nicholas Trask said at a previous school board meeting. “It also happens to be a time when Native American mascots are under scrutiny and we are building an amazing new fieldhouse that should be filled with branding signs and logos.”

In the letter the tribe sent to the schools, it states "The will of Indian Country is clear — Native ‘themed’ mascots and the dehumanizing stereotypes they perpetuate must go."

“This is years of advocacy on the issue but what does seem to be new is a new willingness to listen to Native Americans on this issue,” Iowa Change the Name Coalition Social Media Coordinator Leanne Clausen De Montes said.

Clausen De Montes’s children all attend the Mason City school district. She said she’s experienced an internal battle of wanting to put her kids in school activities, but not wanting to do it under the Mohawk mascot.

"As a Native American myself, I was kind of like angered over this,” Mason City Community Schools sixth grader Salvador Montes-Clausen said. "This has caused me to actually like freak out or even scream.”

Mason City Community Schools has not only heard from the Meskwaki Nation, but also the National Congress of American Indians and two Mohawk tribal communities about changing their name

“Naming the mascot or the tribal names doesn’t really do a whole lot to benefit, in fact it doesn’t do anything to benefit Native American tribal communities by just taking their name,” Clausen De Montes said.

She says there are other ways to honor Native American communities.

"What the Native American tribal communities are saying is that if you’d like to honor us then work with us to advocate for the issues that bother us on a daily basis like access to land and clean water," Clausen De Montes said.

On the other side, Trask thinks the Mohawk tribe and the Mason City Mohawks can work together.

“I suggest we go all in with the Mohawks. Let us send representatives to meet with the Mohawk council and create a partnership. I recommend to the Mohawks that they give us the history of their people that they want taught," Trask said on October 18th.

The Meskwaki Nation has voiced its opposition of these mascots in the past. Earlier this year, the Marion Independent School District just outside of Cedar Rapids dropped its Indian mascot.

Across the country, in the year 2021, more than 50 schools have dropped their Native American Mascots.

