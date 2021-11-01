Lawsuit looms over healthcare facilities denying religious exemption to employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local health care industries may start facing lawsuits after denying some employees religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Minneapolis attorney, Greg Erickson, represents about 300 healthcare employees. He says compared to the larger entities, it is the smaller ones giving employees more of a problem.

The original goal was to stop the vaccine mandates in health care facilities, but that lawsuit has been put on hold.

"Basically all of the major health care companies, including all the ones that I sued, for the most part have been fairly good at accepting religious exemptions," said Erickson.

When it comes to Mayo Clinic's process, employees can request a religious exemption and are then required to fill out a questionnaire.

"That has a number of relatively invasive questions about their faith, and how the vaccine relates to their faith. It's about 10 questions," said Erickson.

Mayo does not ask for a letter or signature from any type of clergy person.

"The smaller health care facilities in Rochester, more specifically Olmsted Medical Center, they denied all of them," Erickson said.

According to OMC employees, the facility has a standardized form for everyone to fill out as well. There is an area where you could explain your religious exemption.

One OMC employee says her position has already been posted for a replacement, even though she is still waiting to hear back on her appeal.

"Some people did get an additional form that was the same for everyone asking for additional information to clarify. I did not get one of those forms. I was simply denied," said OMC employee Andrea Possehl.

"Olmsted Medical Center is going to get sued, there's no question about it because what they're doing is unequivocally discriminatory," Erickson said.

OMC employees who submitted an appeal to their original declination are still waiting to hear back from management.