Mayo Clinic and Rochester NAACP team up to provide opportunities to Black and underrepresented students

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic and the Rochester NAACP chapter are teaming up in a new partnership.

The two organizations are joining forces to launch a "RISE for Youth" campaign that aims to provide Black and underrepresented students with new pathways towards success.

"All young people have potential, but not all of them ― particularly Black and underrepresented students ― have the opportunity to realize it," says Anjali Bhagra, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. "The RISE for Youth program will provide these students with critical educational and leadership skills, and training and long-term mentoring, for successful careers in health care, science and beyond."

The intent of the campaign is to address racial disparities in education and employment through a four week summer program. The school program will provide coursework and hands on experience to post secondary students and high school juniors and seniors.

"As participants complete the program, they in turn become leaders and changemakers who will further reduce racial disparities and break down barriers for those that follow," says Walé Elegbede, president of the Rochester branch of the NAACP. "Our goal is to expand this program to other communities and states, so that racial equity in education and employment truly becomes a reality. The National NAACP sees the RISE for Youth program as an example of Mayo Clinic taking concrete steps toward advancing racial justice."

The NAACP and community leaders will select the students who will participate in the program.

The "RISE for Youth" program is part of Mayo Clinic's $100 million commitment against racism.