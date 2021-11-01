Michelle Obama to speak with college students nationwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama’s next promotion for her memoir, “Becoming,” will center on the college market. The former first lady will appear Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. with “Black-ish” actor Yara Shahidi for a livestream conversations with students from 22 schools around the country. Obama and Shahidi will speak from Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Maryland. BET plans to televise the event at a later date, to be determined. Obama’s book was published in 2018 and has sold nearly 10 million copies in the U.S. alone. It is also being assigned in colleges around the country.