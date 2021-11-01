Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 4=
Semifinals=
Stillwater def. Mounds View
Class AA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Norwood-Young America, 25-14, 25-9, 25-17
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9
Paynesville def. West Central
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Pequot Lakes def. Foley, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14
Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Cleveland def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21
Mayer-Lutheran def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Red Rock Central, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19
Minneota def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11
Section 8=
Semifinals=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Fosston, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12
