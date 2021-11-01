Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

8:25 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Class AAAA=

Section 4=

Semifinals=

Stillwater def. Mounds View

Class AA=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Norwood-Young America, 25-14, 25-9, 25-17

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Jackson County Central def. Windom, 25-16, 25-13, 25-9

Paynesville def. West Central

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Pequot Lakes def. Foley, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16

Class A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Cleveland def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 14-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-21

Mayer-Lutheran def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda def. Red Rock Central, 25-16, 24-26, 25-13, 25-19

Minneota def. Yellow Medicine East, 25-8, 25-12, 25-15

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs Co-op, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-8, 25-10, 25-11

Section 8=

Semifinals=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Fosston, 25-19, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

