Rochester city council looks at potential veto override

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Councilmember Kelly Kirkpatrick says she will vote to override Mayor Norton's veto, it's something her fellow council members are considering as well.

"We just need to change our course and see if there are any developers that would respond to creative reuse or deconstruction, or adaptive reuse, and that's just simply a question we haven't asked yet," said Kirkpatrick of Ward 4.

The Mayor used her veto power with the intention of demolishing the Legends Bar and Grill building, saying the city bought the building in 2016 with that goal in mind.

Kirkpatrick is waiting for more resolute information to move forward with that demolition process.

"After doing a walkthrough, we've decided that some of those problems don't exist with the building. I also think it's premature to take down a depression-era building," said Kirkpatrick.

Councilmember Patrick Keane, who is waiting to decide on his vote after tonight's discussion, agreed that full demolition is premature.

"Demolition is final. When you demolish the building, you can't come back around and save it again. I still think this building is more likely to be demolished than not," said Keane. "There is an outside chance that someone is going to come in here with a plan to make this, sort of this space, valuable and private with a historic tone to it."

On the topic of Mayor's veto powers:

"She's simply exercising her right as a mayor to veto our choice to save the building a bit longer until we can gather from our consultant," said Kirkpatrick.

Though Kirkpatrick claims more data is needed, a professional group recommended against giving the building landmark status.

"It had been altered demonstratively, to the point that they would not recommend it be a historic landmark anymore," said Keane.

According to Kirkpatrick, the cost to citizens if the building remains intact and vacant is rather minimal.

"Per citizen of Rochester, if you count the 122,000 that are estimated out of the new census, is about 16 cents per person that we'd all be providing out of our property taxes to keep this building standing over the winter," said Kirkpatrick.