Rochester dentist willing to pay for leftover candy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Family Dentist Tree in Rochester is holding a Halloween candy buy back event going on through Friday.

They are asking people to donate any leftover candy that they may have around the house after the Halloween weekend. Staff members will weigh it, and will pay $1 per pound.

The candy will be packaged and mailed to the troops overseas. Along with the candy, there are cards people can sign

for service members, saying hello or thanking them for their service.

"We've had a few people here who have had husbands and parents that were in the military" Family Dentist Tree office manager Kim Pyan said. "Other than that, we were just kind of brainstorming ideas one day, and this came up. So, we thought it was a good way to give back to the troops and also get the kids in here. Some of them dress up and we get to see their costumes, so that's always fun to take some pictures. It's just a real fun event for us."

Pyan said a couple years ago, they collected 474 pounds of candy.

Donations can be dropped off at the office at 1011 Belair Ln. NW in Rochester Mon.-Thurs. 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., and Fri. 7:30 am -1:30 p.m.