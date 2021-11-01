Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities in Russia’s Novgorod region have ordered most residents to stay off work for one more week starting Nov. 8 as coronavirus infections and deaths remained at all-time highs. The region was Russia’s first to extend the nationwide non-working period between Oct. 30 and Nov. 7 ordered by President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s state coronavirus task force on Monday reported more than 40,000 new infections for the third straight day and more than 1,100 deaths for the seventh day in a row, the highest levels in each category since that start of the pandemic. Putin has said that governments in regions where the situation is the most dire could start non-working days earlier and extend them if needed.