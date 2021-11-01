With Dak down, Cooper Rush passes Cowboys past Vikings 20-16

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Cooper Rush subbed for the injured Dak Prescott and passed for 325 yards and two second-half touchdowns, the last a 5-yarder to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Rush connected on the go-ahead throw to Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left to beat the Minnesota Vikings 20-16. The Cowboys improved to 6-1.

The Vikings fell to 3-4.

Rush overcame two turnovers to slice up the Minnesota secondary in his first NFL start.

He handed the offense when Prescott was shelved in a game-time decision due to a strained right calf muscle.

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense struggled most of the night.