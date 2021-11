ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Albert Lea Public Schools District has passed a referendum question extending the current levy.

The extension will continue to see a levy of $581 per student to help with funding for the school and avoid a $2 million budget cut.

The extension will not increase property taxes according to the district.

2,404 people or 65.68% voted to extend the levy while 1,256 or 34.32% voted against the extension.