Asian shares mixed as investors await central bank moves

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed amid cautious trading ahead of a Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and China fell, while shares rose in South Korea. Investors were also watching for any action from the Reserve Bank of Australia, which kept its key interest rate unchanged at a record low 0.1% but indicated it might pull back on some support measures. On Wall Street, stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher. The U.S. Federal Reserve is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy, and is meeting later this week.