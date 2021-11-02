Brazil weekly COVID-19 death toll at lowest since April 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s seven-day total for deaths from COVID-19 has fallen to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic. That’s according to online research website Our World in Data. The nation recorded 2,188 deaths in the seven days through Nov. 1, a level unseen since April 2020. After a sluggish start, Latin America’s largest nation has now fully vaccinated more than half its population. Nearly 100% of adults have been vaccinated at least once in some large cities. And a greater percentage of Brazilians have had at least one dose than Americans, according to the research site.