COVID-19 vaccine to be ready for children later this week

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Health care providers and other coronavirus vaccine distributors in Wisconsin say they could have doses that are ready to be administered to younger children by the end of the week. On Tuesday, a special advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to consider recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to younger children. The Food and Drug Administration has already cleared the shots, which deliver about one-third of the vaccine given to adults. There are about 500,000 children in Wisconsin who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s approved.