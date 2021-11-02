Defense attorney: Chinese woman’s death a ‘tragic accident’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for a Missouri man accused of killing his Chinese wife says the woman’s death in 2019 was a tragic accident. During opening statements Tuesday, defense attorney Scott Rosenblum said Joseph Elledge pushed his wife, Mengqi Ji, during an argument at their Columbia home, causing Ji to fall and hit her head. He says Ji went to bed and Elledge discovered she was dead the next day. Rosenblum acknowledges that Elledge didn’t call 911 but instead put Ji’s body in his car. Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight says Elledge abused his wife during their marriage and on the night she died. Elledge is charged with first-degree murder in Ji’s death.