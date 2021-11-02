Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York said she tried to obtain the information voluntarily, but “the oil companies employed the same tactics they used for decades on climate policy — delay and obstruction.” The subpoenas follow a high-profile hearing last week in which top oil executives denied spreading disinformation about climate change.