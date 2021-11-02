Ethiopia orders emergency as Tigray forces threaten capital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has declared a national state of emergency as rival Tigray forces threaten to move on the capital as the country’s yearlong war escalates quickly. The declaration by the Council of Ministers is the clearest sign of alarm yet from the government of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. A year ago this week he allowed soldiers from a neighboring country to invade the Tigray region and pursue the Tigray forces alongside Ethiopian troops. Thousands of people have been killed since then. The United States has warned the Tigray forces, who long dominated the national government before Abiy took office, against attempting to “besiege” the capital.