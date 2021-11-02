Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says Racine County officials should file charges if they believe election laws were broken at a Mount Pleasant nursing home as alleged by a sheriff who supports former President Donald Trump. At a Capitol news conference Tuesday, the Democratic governor said that if “somebody screwed up, they should be prosecuted. Simple as that.” Last week, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling called on the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a decision by the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission last year to tell local elections officials to send absentee ballots to nursing home residents instead of dispatching poll workers to them to oversee voting in light of the coronavirus pandemic.