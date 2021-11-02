Florida firefighter pleads guilty for role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida firefighter who was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. Court records show Andrew Williams changed his plea Tuesday in Washington federal court. He faces up to six months in prison for partaking in the riot led by loyalists of former President Donald Trump. Williams has been a firefighter with the Sanford Fire Department since 2016. He was placed on administrative leave from the fire agency shortly after the riot. Fire officials say he’ll remain on unpaid leave pending a final sentencing hearing, and an administrative investigation will become active after that.