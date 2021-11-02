French trawler owners still in dark over U.K.-French fishing

GRANVILLE, France (AP) — French trawler owners in Normandy have reacted with confusion and consternation after President Emmanuel Macron has extended a deadline by two days amid a post-Brexit fishing spat with Britain. The U.K. had until Tuesday to license more French vessels to fish in U.K. waters or face consequences. But Macron said that the U.K. now has until Thursday. France has threatened to bar British boats from some of its ports and tighten checks on boats and trucks carrying British goods if no solution is found. Paris has also suggested it might restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands, which are heavily dependent on French electricity.