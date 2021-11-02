German charged with membership in foreign terror groups

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a German woman with membership in two foreign terrorist groups, violating weapons law and committing her son as a fighter to a foreign terrorist group. German federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Stefanie A., whose last name was withheld in line with privacy rules, left Germany in 2016 with her son, who was 13, in order to live with her husband in Syrian territory that was then under the control of Islamic State group. She first joined the terrorist organization Jund al-Aqsa and later the Islamic State, or IS. She is accused of willingly making her underage son available to the extremist groups as a fighter. He completed military training and died at 15 in a bomb attack in 2018.