Jury: Ex-Minneapolis officer confiscated drugs for himself

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a former Minneapolis police officer for confiscating drugs during three separate investigations, which he then kept for his own use. Ty Jindra was found guilty of stealing Tramadol, methamphetamine and oxycodone. In two cases he filed false reports and in one case he failed to mention that he had discovered pills, prosecutors said. The 29-year-old Jindra was also found guilty of two civil rights violations, once for stopping a driver at a service station for a tag violation and once for pulling over three juveniles in a vehicle that slowly rolled through a stop sign. Both times he was accused of conducting illegal searches. Defense attorneys argued that Jindra threw away the pills. Prosecutors say there was no evidence of that.