Kentucky college president fired after sexual assault report

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Georgetown College says it has fired the school’s president after reports emerged accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct against employees. The small Christian liberal arts school said Tuesday that its board of trustees voted to fire William Jones after Georgetown College received allegations that Jones had sexually assaulted a female college employee, and had behaved inappropriately with another female coworker. The college says it learned of the allegations on Sunday and the board voted to fire him Monday. The Associated Press was not able to reach Jones for comment on Tuesday evening. The school is located north of Lexington and is not connected to Georgetown University in Washington.