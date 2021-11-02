Large shed fire Oronoco township

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) -- Oronoco and Pine Island Fire Departments responded to a shed fire near Oronoco on Tuesday.

Authorities received a report of a large fire at 11:30 a.m. in Oronoco township.

The fire was located at Gossman Ln. NW.

Officials arrived at the scene at 11:33 a.m. to a large shed with flames and dark smoke spewing out.

One tanker from Oronoco Fire Department and one from Pine Island Fire Department responded to the fire.

There is no danger to the public, and officials recommended that people steer clear of the area while they work to clean it up.

There are no reports of injuries. The cause is under investigation.